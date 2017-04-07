Toledo police accepting applications for Safe-T-City summer program

As they do every year, the Toledo Police Department is offering a free program to help keep your child safe.

For almost 40 years, Safe-T-City has been a tool for the Toledo Police Department. It's goal is to arm soon to be kindergarteners with valuable skills before they head to school in the fall.

A simulated village, complete with traffic lights, street signs and railroad tracks, helps familiarize kids with common laws and safety practices.

According to Toledo police Lt. Kevin Braun, it's a program that benefits more than just the children.

"This program does a lot for the kids but it also does a lot for the parents because they feel better knowing that their kids have learned these skills," Lt. Braun said. "They've learned them from the police department, and the kids come home and share what they learned about stranger danger or pedestrian safety."

There are also opportunities for students grade 6 and higher to become Safe-T-City teacher assistants.

The dates for the classes are:

June 14 - June 23

June 28 - July 7

July 10 - July 19

July 24 - August 2

You can fill out an applications online or pick one up at:

Safety Building at 525 N. Erie Street

Scott Park Station at 2301 Nebraska

Northwest Station at 2330 W. Sylvania

Applications can be dropped off at the Scott Park station, faxed to 419-245-1178 or e-mailed to Gregory.Mahlman@toledo.oh.gov.

