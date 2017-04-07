Local organization collecting funds to help chemical attack vict - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local organization collecting funds to help chemical attack victims in Syria

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Images from the chemical weapons attack in Syria has raised the level of concern for those affected around the world.

Now, a local group is giving area residents a way to help those suffering.

Impact with Hope, is based out of Waterville, Ohio.

Every dollar the group raises will go toward a prepared meal package that will be sent to Syria for those who were injured during the chemical attack.

The president and CEO explains how much Ohio has done for everyone who is struggling around the world.    

"I want to thank northwest Ohio for what they've been doing. They have done so much. I think last year we sent over 2.2 million meals. That's a lot out of this little organization. Please step up and help again," said Linda Greene.

Each package contains protein, dehydrated vegetables, vitamins and minerals for a growing body. Each meal package has a shelf life of two years. 

If you want to learn more or donate to the cause, visit Impact for Hope's website.

