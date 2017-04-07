Evergreen community comes together to mourn athletic director wh - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Evergreen community comes together to mourn athletic director who died in crash

Evergreen High School (Source: WTOL) Evergreen High School (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

A gathering was held at Evergreen High School on Sunday for popular athletic director Timothy Rupp. 

Students, staff and faculty members convened in the Evergreen cafeteria and gymnasium for counseling and support. 

Rupp died from injuries sustained in a crash on Friday morning in Dover Township.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help family members with the funeral expenses.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road M and County Road 14 at about 8:55 a.m.

According the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a grey Chevrolet Mailbu driven by Rupp, 30, was heading northbound on County Round 14. When a GMC C7500 driven by 36-year-old Hans Burkholder failed to stop at a stop sign, the two vehicle collided. Both vehicles went of the road and the GMC overturned.

Rupp was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

On Saturday night, Clark announced via Twitter that Mr. Rupp passed away.

Rupp was the Athletic Director for Evergreen Schools.

Burkholder was not injured in the crash.

Both Rupp and Burkholder were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Burkholder's vehicle was hauling propane, but nothing was released.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly