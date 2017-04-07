Evergreen community comes together to mourn athletic director who died in crash

A gathering was held at Evergreen High School on Sunday for popular athletic director Timothy Rupp.

Students, staff and faculty members convened in the Evergreen cafeteria and gymnasium for counseling and support.

Our district message notification system is down right now. Please read this item concerning a gathering for TJ Rupp and spread the word: pic.twitter.com/sLmTAmj1Ew — Josh Clark (@ehsvikingsclark) April 9, 2017

Rupp died from injuries sustained in a crash on Friday morning in Dover Township.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help family members with the funeral expenses.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road M and County Road 14 at about 8:55 a.m.

According the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a grey Chevrolet Mailbu driven by Rupp, 30, was heading northbound on County Round 14. When a GMC C7500 driven by 36-year-old Hans Burkholder failed to stop at a stop sign, the two vehicle collided. Both vehicles went of the road and the GMC overturned.

Rupp was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

On Saturday night, Clark announced via Twitter that Mr. Rupp passed away.

TJ Rupp, Evergreen High School athletic director, has passed away. He will be profoundly missed. A kinder, gentler man you will never find. — Josh Clark (@ehsvikingsclark) April 9, 2017

Rupp was the Athletic Director for Evergreen Schools.

Burkholder was not injured in the crash.

Both Rupp and Burkholder were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Burkholder's vehicle was hauling propane, but nothing was released.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.