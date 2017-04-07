BG Police holding drug take back event - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BG Police holding drug take back event

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Wood County residents will get a chance to safely and responsibly get rid of those old and unwanted prescription drugs later this month.

The Bowling Green Police Department is holding a drug takeback event on April 29.

The event happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can dispose of pills in the first floor lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department on Wooster St.

Police say this is an opportunity to get rid of the drugs for free, with no questions asked.

