Toledo man arrested after allegedly attacking son with hatchet

Toledo man arrested after allegedly attacking son with hatchet

(Source: Lucas County Corrections Center) (Source: Lucas County Corrections Center)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.

According to court documents, Noel Eugene Dawson, 63, charged at his son with a hatchet at his home in the 400 block of Elder Drive.

Documents say Dawson swung the hatchet at his son but missed, hitting his truck instead.

Once arrested, Dawson refused give his name and instead shouted obscenities to the officer.

He was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering property and failure to disclose personal information. All four charges are misdemeanors.

Court documents did not say what led to the alleged attack.

Dawson is currently booked in the Lucas County Jail.

