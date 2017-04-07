SeaGate Centre hosts 63rd Radio-Control Model Expo

Thousands of people packed the SeaGate Centre in downtown Toledo Friday for the 63rd annual Weak Signals Radio-Control Model Expo.

The event is unique for those interested in radio-control technology.

There are more than 300 exhibits with vendors from around the country.

Organizers expect 20,000 people to come to the expo over the weekend from amateurs to those seriously interested in radio-control as a hobby.

"Radio controlled cars, boats, airplanes, everything that's here, flies," said co-director Jim Skolmowski. "If it's here it either flies or floats or rolls and the new thing that's really new and big this year is drones and drone racing."

The drone races will be happening throughout the weekend for visitors to enjoy.

The expo will re-open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under the age of 12.

People from all over the world come to the expo every year and with only one major downtown hotel open right now, expo leaders say people are staying as far away as Monroe, Michigan."

Others don’t even stay overnight but drive long distances from surrounding states.

"We'd probably drive 6-7 hours, it's worth that, it's worth it,” said Weak Signals co-director Rick Lederman.

Some people say they have been doing this for more than 30 years.

Expo leaders they are looking forward to the growth of downtown, especially more hotel space for the show.

"That'll be a tremendous help, hotel space and parking are always a problem,” said Lederman.

When radio control junkies travel from miles away, the goal is to get them to come and stay in Toledo.

"A great riverfront and so on and they just love it because the people, well after the show, we close at 5, so they get out there and they see what we've got going on and they just love Toledo,” said Skolmowski.

Attendees say they're impressed with the upgrades they've seen.

And, they hope next year, the event will be even more successful.

"And if you look around here and see all of the fun all of these people are having, shopping for new RC stuff, it's worth it all,” said Lederman.

