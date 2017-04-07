Whirlpool holds ribbon-cutting for $40M expansion to Findlay plant

Whirlpool official opened up their $40.6 million expansion of their Findlay manufacturing plant.

Whirlpool announced the expansion in February of 2016, which added 80,000 square feet to the existing plant.

Perhaps more importantly, the plant is employing 50 more people.

Before the expansion, the Findlay plant churned out 12,500 dishwashers per day employed 2,300 workers.

It is the largest dishwasher factory in the world.

