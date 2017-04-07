Mud Hens drop opening game 7-4 against Indianapolis Indians

The first inning of the season was one to remember for the Mud Hens, but that's as good as it got for Toledo as they dropped their opening game Thursday against the Indianapolis Indians 7-4.

In the top of the first, Steven Moya blasted a two-run homer to right field to give the Mud Hens the early lead.

Indianapolis tied the game with a with a two-run shot of their own by Gift Ngoepe in the third.

Toledo broke the tie in the fifth when Moya scored on a single by Matt Murton, giving the Mud Hens a slim 3-2 lead.

But, in the seventh, the Indians exploded with a flurry of runs on two home-runs, wild pitch and a double. By the end of the inning, Indianapolis had built a 7-3.

Toledo would score once more in eighth to cut the deficit to three runs.

But hopes for a comeback were dashed in the ninth with three consecutive strikeouts by Edgar Santana of the Indians to close out the game.

A.J. Schugel was scored as the winner for the Indians, while Angel Nesbitt, who gave up four runs of the five runs in the seventh was given the loss.

Despite the loss, Steven Moya had a strong Opening Day. Moya was 2-4, including a home-run and two RBIs and two runs scored.

Toledo will continue their series against the Indians Friday night and through the weekend before heading to Louisville for another away series.

The Mud Hens will return to the Glass City for their home opener against the Indianapolis Indians April 13.

