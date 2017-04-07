Three Toledoans arrested for selling heroin, crack - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three Toledoans arrested for selling heroin, crack

Adionna Pritchett, 19 (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio) Adionna Pritchett, 19 (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
Derion Neal, 19 (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio) Derion Neal, 19 (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
Vanequa Spencer, 19 (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio) Vanequa Spencer, 19 (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Three people from Toledo are charged with selling drugs in Defiance, Ohio.

On Wednesday, Adrionna Pritchett, 19, Derion Neal, 19, and Vanequa Spencer, 19, were arrested by the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force for selling heroin and crack after a six-month investigation.

Police believe they were going from Toledo to Defiance to sell the drugs.

Pritchett and Neal are charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin. Spencer is charged with permitting drug abuse.

During the arrests, police also seized heroin, crack and a loaded gun.

Additional charges for the three are expected.  

