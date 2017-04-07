Distracted Driving Awareness Month stresses safety

The month of April marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

In light of that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is monitoring the roadways of those violations to keep drivers safe.

"Reaching for a cup of coffee, changing the radio station, moving things around the car that take you away from the steering wheel. Obviously cell phone, texting GPS," said Lt. Angel Burgos, the commander at the OSHP in Bowling Green said.

According to OSHP there has been a 5 percent increase in distracted driving crashes since 2016 where 14,000 accidents occurred just that year.

Twenty-six of those crashes resulted in fatalities.

"Sometimes even simple day dreaming is considered distracted driving," he said.

Burgos said that distractions inside the car can cause people to forget to follow basic traffic laws like using their turn signal, which then cause an even bigger danger on the road.

Additionally he finds that drivers don't leave enough room between them and the car in front of them when they are distracted.

Although this month is dedicated to distracted driving awareness, Burgos advises people follow safe driving practices all year long.

