Flames destroy building outside Northview High School

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

Flames destroyed a building outside Northview High School Friday morning.

Firefighters were called the school around 4 a.m. after smoke was spotted near the football and soccer fields. The building is used as the visitor’s restroom and for storage. 

The fire was quickly put out, but investigators say the building is destroyed. The cause is unknown.

Chief Michael Ramm says the cause is not suspicious because all the doors and windows were locked. Firefighters had to pry open to doors to get inside. 

No school activities will be affected by the fire.

