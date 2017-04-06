Local museum gives visitors a look into WWI - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local museum gives visitors a look into WWI

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One century ago, the United States entered the first world war. To mark the occasion, the Wood County Historical Museum is featuring an interactive World War I exhibit.

The exhibit takes visitors back into time with a look at the weapons and tactics used in the war, actual uniforms worn by soldiers and a replica of an eight-foot trench.

In addition to its history, the museums gives an explanation of how the United States got involved, along with other countries’ role in the war.

Wood County Historical Museum’s Holly Hartlerode highlights the U.S.'s relation with the rest of the world a century ago.

"We're to a point where we really matter globally,” Hartlerode said. “We're going to make an impact or influence either positively or negatively with other people in the world."

The museum is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The WWI exhibit will be on display until December. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly