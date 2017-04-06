A new law that gives crime victims equal rights may come to Ohio

A new law for Ohio is making its way around the state to give equal rights to crime victims.

Ohio is just one of 15 states across the country not giving the same protection to victims as they do to those accused of the crime. Marsy's law hopes to change that.

"It's just elevating victims' rights to a level that they have equal consideration as the right of defendants, no more, no less”, says Cathy Harper Lee, the Director and Founder of the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center.

This law is named after a woman who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Her family then ran into him at the grocery store, having no idea he was released from prison.

If this goes into effect, it would prompt the court to keep victims and family members more informed when it comes to safety.

"Victims have the right to be notified what their rights are from law enforcement from the time they first report, they have the right to notification of proceedings, they have the right to be heard throughout the criminal justice process they have many other rights”, says Harper Lee.

In a community that has been plagued by tragic domestic violence situations, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says this would be a step in the right direction.

"Protection doesn't come from this per se, but it provides an opportunity for their voices to be heard and we stand very strongly with that and have worked very hard to make sure victims are not silent”, says Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

This proposed amendment will be voted on across the state in November.

