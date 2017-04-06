Farmers patiently wait for better weather conditions to begin farming season

All farmer know wet, sloppy and cold are not the best conditions to start the farming season.

At a grain elevator in Dundee, Michigan, one manager said right now they're just clearing out what they have with hopes that farmers will get to start their season soon.

"We can't do anything,” said Brian Creque, manager of John Marion Grain Elevator. “Usually we have the wheat all top dressed and we'll be spraying for weeds and that but right now we can't. Basically, sitting and waiting for it to dry up."

Sitting and waiting. The folks who work at the grain elevator, like the farmers, are also at the mercy of the weather.

Right now, they're loading trucks with corn to take to ethanol plants.

"Tons of help sitting around,” Creque said. “I mean were looking at each other in the shop. Trying to get equipment ready, which is all ready to go. So, when the weather does break we're ready."

He also said farmers will want to have everything in the ground by mid-June in order to take advantage of the farming season. However it’s too early to tell if the soaking wet weather will have any effect of the yield the crops have.

