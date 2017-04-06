Man accused of domestic violence, rape found guilty

A man accused of raping his girlfriend and domestic violence was found guilty Thursday.

The jury took less than an hour to convict Mark Holmes of rape, domestic violence and child endangerment.

Holmes was also charged with kidnapping and inciting a riot, but they were dropped during the trial.

Holmes will be sentenced April 19. He faces 11 years in prison.

