Oregon Police need your help finding two thieves

The Oregon Police Department is searching for a pair of shoplifting subjects.

A man and woman are being accused of stealing more than $545 worth of children’s clothes and shoes from an Oregon store.

The shoplifting incidents happened on March 27 and March 28.

If you know who either of these people are you are urged to call Detective Spangler at 419-698-7069.

