Ohio's death penalty fight faces setback

Ohio’s new three-drug lethal injection process has been ruled unconstitutional.

A federal appeals court in Cincinnati, Ohio has rejected the proposed use of a sedative called midazolam.

State attorneys say the sedative puts inmates in a deep state of unconsciousness, but lawyers for the death row inmates are challenging that claim.

This ruling is a setback in the state’s plan to execute several death row inmates such as convicted murderer Ronald Phillips.

Ohio plans to execute Phillips May 10.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.