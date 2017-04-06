Hancock County man arrested for soliciting child prostitutes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hancock County man arrested for soliciting child prostitutes

Jeffery Julien, 59 (Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office) Jeffery Julien, 59 (Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Hancock County man was arrested for approaching children to become prostitutes.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Jeffery Julien, 59, approached children in Hancock County and solicited them for prostitution.

Julien was arrested and charged with importuning, a third-degree felony. The sheriff's office says additional charges are possible.

