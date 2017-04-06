Toledo-area teacher pleads guilty to having sex with minor

A man who taught at two Toledo-area schools pleaded guilty to sexual battery after having sex with a student younger than 16.

Kyle McKinch taught math at Springfield High School when the incident happened. He began working at Central Catholic High School after Springfield did not renew his contract.

McKinch was suspended Feb. 13 after Central Catholic learned about the incident. According to Central Catholic officials, McKinch was fired immediately after his plea.

McKinch is currently out of jail on bond. He will be back in court for sentencing on April 25.

