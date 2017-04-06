Rural grants program for Hancock County

Smaller Hancock County communities will have a chance to receive gr ant money for upcoming projects they may have.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has gr anted more than $40 million to fund community projects for 25 years.

But, the majority of that funding has been gr anted in Findlay, which is why the foundation wants to reach out to the rural communities in Hancock County.

After finding it difficult to identify community projects outside of the city of Findlay, the Community Foundation has begun reaching out to the outlying villages to see if they can use some financial help.

This current gr ant program has a pool of $25,000 dollars that will be gr anted to various projects.

The application process just opened, and the projects will be approved later this Spring.

And Kathy Kreuchauf, President of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation knows that in a smaller, rural area, even a small dollar amount can help.

"Sometimes a community wants to get together and have a big community activity like a cleanup day. But they don't have the resources to bring in, for example, a dumpster. Something that simple, we could help with that," said Kreuchauf.

For more information, you can visit the foundation's website.

