Reagan Tokes posthumously receives honorary degree

A Maumee-native, who was kidnapped and murdered while a student at Ohio State, received an honorary degree from the university.

Reagan Tokes was expected to graduate from Ohio State this year.

Her family accepted the degree in her honor on Sunday at OSU's graduation ceremony.

School trustees met Thursday to approve the posthumous degree.

Brian Golsby, the man accused in Tokes's murder, is facing death penalty charges.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.