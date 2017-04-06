New USPS program allows people to track mail

If you've ever had problems not getting mail that you were expecting, the United States Postal Service has a new program you can sign up for to help you better track the mail coming to your home every day.

It's called "Informed Delivery" and it's now available in zip codes beginning in 434, 435 and 436.

The post office will take a black and white picture of the mail going out for the day and email it to you. That way you'll know what is supposed to be in your mailbox when you get home to check it.

You can keep track of your mail while you're out of town, and also keep tabs of any missing mail.

"Maybe a rebate card or something that doesn't always show up in the mail. I know my daughter had one, she lives in Toledo, hers never came at all. So yeah, sometimes we like to track down where it went and what happened," said Toledo resident, Dana Sammour.

Charles Tison of Bowling Green added, "I guess the only concern would be somewhat of a privacy issue, but other than that it would be a nice convenience I would think."

The Postal Service says only pictures of the outside of your mail will be taken, not inside.

Your email will arrive in your inbox before 9 a.m. every morning. Right now, the free program will only send you envelope-sized pictures of mail.

Magazines and catalogs could be included in the service in the future. It's also only available for residential properties, not P.O. Boxes or businesses.

Still, folks think it's a handy service.

"I think it's a great idea. You can prevent against mail theft and other things you're just really expecting and counting on and when they don't show up, so many red flags go off,' said Sammour. "You start to question, 'I wonder if it landed in another mailbox,."

For information on how to sign up, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.