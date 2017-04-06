United Way of Greater Toledo celebrates successful campaign

United Way of Greater Toledo celebrated the 2016 campaign results with community partners Thursday morning.

CEO and United Way President Karen Mathison said the campaign raised $11.3 million.

Region President of PNC, and United Way of Greater Toledo campaign chair Bill McDonnell thanked several companies and individuals for their help in the campaign’s success.

“Leading this campaign has been a rewarding experience," said McDonnell. "Seeing the community pull together for the good of our community is inspiring. The work United Way and their partners are doing through donors' gifts strengthens our community and provides positive and sustainable change."

The event also honored Impact Award recipients and inductees into United Way's CEO Hall of Fame and Campaign Manager Hall of Fame.

