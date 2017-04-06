What's the most memorable weather event in our area?

When thinking about the most memorable weather events to hit our area, four big ones come to mind. Do you remember these?

On Palm Sunday in 1965, one of the largest tornado outbreaks across the United States struck. Toledo was one of the cities hardest hit with a tornado racing across north Toledo and through Point Place, destroying entire portions of the neighborhoods.

The Blizzard of 1978 is a winter storm that may never be topped here in northwest Ohio. More than 10” of snow fell with wind gusts over 50 mph. Wind chills the following days dropped to nearly 50 below zero. The cold, snow and wind left the city of Toledo at a frozen standstill.

In the summer of 1988 one of the worst droughts struck Ohio. More than 40, 90-degree days were recorded that year with little rain to be found. Farms were severely impacted and rivers nearly ran dry.

The most recent major weather outbreak was in the late spring of 2010, striking Fulton County, Lake High School, Millbury, and Dundee. Tornadoes with winds over 160 mph are some of the strongest ever in our area.

