Woman charged with raping taxi driver

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.

Authorities say Brittany S. Carter, 23, raped and robbed a male taxi driver in Findlay, Ohio on the night of Jan. 28 while an accomplice held the driver at knife-point.

The Courier reports, the accomplice Cory L. Jackson 20, of Lima, Ohio is charged with aggravated robbery and complicity to commit rape.

Hancock Country Prosecutor Phil Riegle is not sure if the car was in motion or parked at the time of the incident.

Jackson remains at large, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Carter is being held at the Hancock County jail. She was previously charged with two counts of drug abuse in 2016.

