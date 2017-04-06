Men sentenced to prison for federal hate crime after attacking b - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Men sentenced to prison for federal hate crime after attacking black man

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Charles Butler, 33 (Left), and Robert Paschalis, 25 (Right) (Source: Toledo Police Department) Charles Butler, 33 (Left), and Robert Paschalis, 25 (Right) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
Adrian Williams was the victim of a hate crime in front of his store on Lagrange St. in Toledo. (Source: WTOL) Adrian Williams was the victim of a hate crime in front of his store on Lagrange St. in Toledo. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May.

Charles Butler, 33, and Robert Paschalis, 25, drove past Adrian Williams while he was unloading his truck. The men turned back around, got out of their truck and started attacking Williams while yelling racial slurs.

Butler apparently grabbed a broom from Williams' truck and hit him with it repeatedly. The beating continued until two off-duty police officers spotted the men. Paschalis and Butler later admitted that the beating occurred because of Williams’ race. Butler even posted about the attack on Facebook.

At one point, Paschalis claimed, unlike Butler, he had not “earned” his swastika tattoo yet.

Toledo hate crime victim: 'I would never have imagined... in broad daylight'

Williams' eye socket was fractured in the attack. He also suffered damage to his right eye.

"I blacked out on my feet," Williams said several months later. "I would have never imagined, in my wildest dreams, that I would get attacked in the broad daylight, at 12 o' clock, in front of my store. I've never seen these guys in my life."

On Wednesday, Paschalis was sentenced to two years in prison, whereas Butler, a "a self-identified white supremacist," was sentenced to seven years in prison.

“Attacks like these have no place in our society,” Acting U.S. Attorney Sierleja said. “The victim in this case was minding his own business when he was jumped by two racists. They deserve the prison sentences they received.”

Both men pleaded guilty to the federal hate crime in November.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly