Men sentenced to prison for federal hate crime after attacking black man

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Adrian Williams was the victim of a hate crime in front of his store on Lagrange St. in Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May.

Charles Butler, 33, and Robert Paschalis, 25, drove past Adrian Williams while he was unloading his truck. The men turned back around, got out of their truck and started attacking Williams while yelling racial slurs.

Butler apparently grabbed a broom from Williams' truck and hit him with it repeatedly. The beating continued until two off-duty police officers spotted the men. Paschalis and Butler later admitted that the beating occurred because of Williams’ race. Butler even posted about the attack on Facebook.

At one point, Paschalis claimed, unlike Butler, he had not “earned” his swastika tattoo yet.

Toledo hate crime victim: 'I would never have imagined... in broad daylight'

Williams' eye socket was fractured in the attack. He also suffered damage to his right eye.

"I blacked out on my feet," Williams said several months later. "I would have never imagined, in my wildest dreams, that I would get attacked in the broad daylight, at 12 o' clock, in front of my store. I've never seen these guys in my life."

On Wednesday, Paschalis was sentenced to two years in prison, whereas Butler, a "a self-identified white supremacist," was sentenced to seven years in prison.

“Attacks like these have no place in our society,” Acting U.S. Attorney Sierleja said. “The victim in this case was minding his own business when he was jumped by two racists. They deserve the prison sentences they received.”

Both men pleaded guilty to the federal hate crime in November.

