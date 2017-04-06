Man formally charged in triple-deadly crash

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

A Lucas County grand jury formally charged Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

State troopers say he was driving drunk on Route 2 when he ran a stop sign and killed Robin and Barbara Shellhammer along with their daughter, Whitney on March 26.

An agent from border patrol says Jaramillo is a Mexican citizen. When questioned, Jaramillo freely admitted that he was in the United States illegally.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, was headed northbound on Cousino Road in a Ford Econoline van around 1 a.m. when he ran through a stop sign and struck the Shellhammer's white Lexus on Seaman Road. Both vehicles went off the road and into a field.

Jaramillo remains behinds bars at the Lucas County Jail.

