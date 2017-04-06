Man formally charged in triple-deadly crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man formally charged in triple-deadly crash

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
Car parts strewn at scene of accident (Source: WTOL) Car parts strewn at scene of accident (Source: WTOL)
A Lucas County grand jury formally charged Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

State troopers say he was driving drunk on Route 2 when he ran a stop sign and killed Robin and Barbara Shellhammer along with their daughter, Whitney on March 26. 

An agent from border patrol says Jaramillo is a Mexican citizen. When questioned, Jaramillo freely admitted that he was in the United States illegally.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, was headed northbound on Cousino Road in a Ford Econoline van around 1 a.m. when he ran through a stop sign and struck the Shellhammer's white Lexus on Seaman Road. Both vehicles went off the road and into a field.

Jaramillo remains behinds bars at the Lucas County Jail.

