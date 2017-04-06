Enjoy National Caramel Popcorn Day! - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Enjoy National Caramel Popcorn Day!

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Connect

Happy National Caramel Popcorn Day!

Enjoy it with this simple Caramel Popcorn recipe from Tastefully Simple.

Prep time:  10 minutes 
Cook time:  45 minutes 

Ingredients:
10 cups air-popped popcorn 

1 jar Creamy Caramel Sauce  

½ tsp. baking soda 
1 Tbsp. butter 

Directions:
Preheat oven to 250°.

Melt butter in a saucepan; add Creamy Caramel Sauce and heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the caramel sauce starts to bubble.

Remove from heat and add baking soda.

When sauce is completely combined, pour over popcorn in a large roasting pan and stir until popcorn is evenly coated. \

Bake for 10 minutes; remove from oven and stir. Repeat baking and stirring two more times until popcorn has baked a total of 30 minutes.

Pour caramel corn onto a parchment paper to cool; store in an airtight container. Makes 10 servings. 

courtesy: tastefullysimple.com

