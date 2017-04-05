FIRST ALERT DAYS: Rain, strong winds and accumulating snow ahead

An incredible stretch of weather is about to get underway, ending with highs near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Between now and then there will be the threat of damaging winds and even accumulating snow. Ah springtime in Ohio and Michigan.

Thursday will start off quiet, then winds will start to pick up after 2:00 PM. By 8:00 PM rain will be pouring down as winds gust as high as 50 mph.

The risk of damaging winds will continue through midnight with power outages possible. Rain will mix with snow, then change to all snow at night.

Accumulations could reach 2-3" by Friday morning. Delays will be possible.

Here is the kicker. By Sunday the sun will be shining and highs will reach 75-80°.

Note: it is not all wine and roses. The wind will be strong and gusty Sunday. Pollen levels will likely be very high. Enjoy, Robert Shiels WTOL