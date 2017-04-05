Toledo woman fighting for her life hopes to accomplish a dream

A Toledo woman is hoping to accomplish a dream while fighting for her life.

Kelly Kish was told in February she was in remission from her stage 4 Lymphoma. Just a month later during a routine bone biopsy, doctors told Kish her cancer never left.

One day before the devastating new, she entered a contest to make a dream of her a reality.

"People always ask you, what can I do for you?" Kish said. "There's nothing you can do because you can't take the cancer away, but this is something, I thought this is something you can do for me right now because I can't think about the fact that the cancer is back and I just needed something positive."

Kish and her friend Tom Hill submitted a video to Brandi Carlile to give the two a chance to sing onstage with the popular artist.

Kish said Carlile's music helped her get through some of the toughest times.

"I realized right away that it was somewhat of a therapy to continue doing the music and I could tell that it meant a lot to her," Hill said.

Kish is facing yet another round of chemo therapy and possibly a stem cell transplant. That only encouraged her to continue to make her dream of being on stage with one of her idols a reality.

"We're driving home and she said, she's on her phone and she goes, 'I'm going to put all of my energy into this contest. That's natural right?'" said Kelly's husband Dave Kish.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster, but this is a positive thing that I get to do," Kelly Kish said. "And even if I don't win per se, like just feeling that positive outpouring has been good for me. But you know I kind of want to win."

Kelly is currently in second place and needs your help.

You can follow this link to watch her video and vote for her. You can vote once a week until April 17.

Brandi Carlile is releasing a new album “Cover Stories” on May 5th.

The album features 14 different artist covering Carlile’s songs and all the proceeds go to War Child UK. The cover stories contest is in conjunction with the album release.

