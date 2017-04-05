Trial against man accused of rape, kidnapping enters second day

The trial of a man accused of raping his girlfriend and kidnapping their young child entered its second day.

Mark Holmes had several violent outbursts in previous court hearings.

"I would guess he's being manipulative toward his girlfriend. In a sense of showing her even the court can't keep him from being violent if he chooses to be," said psychologist Dr. Charlene Cassel.

Dr. Cassel says this is behavior consistent in domestic violent cases.

"That 'Okay, I'm sorry, I lost my head. I'll never do anything like that again. We can be back together. but first you have to drop the charges."' Dr. Cassel observed.

Court documents say if Holmes displays similar behavior during the trial, he will be removed from the courtroom and taken to holding cell. There he will view the trial via video.

