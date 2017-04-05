Findlay welcomes newest American citizens

Seventy-five people from 41 different countries officially became citizens of the United States in Findlay.

Hundreds filled the auditorium at Winebrenner Seminar as Judge John Gustafson presided over the ceremony.

Multiple school districts brought high school students to observe the ceremonies.

While many of the men and women came from neighboring Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, others came from more embattled area including China, Iraq and Syria.

"In America, you can achieve anything you want so long as you work hard for it. I mean, I came here in 2014 and I'll be graduating this December with two bachelors degrees, hopefully. So yeah, I love this country!" said Bonita Kalinga from Kenya.

No matter where they hailed from, these newly naturalized citizens were glad to have a new country to call home.

