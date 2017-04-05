Dan Rogers, Cherry Street Mission, recognized at State of the State

Governor Kasich took time to honor outstanding Ohioans Tuesday during his State of the State address in Sandusky.

Among those individuals was Cherry Street Mission CEO Dan Rogers.

Ninety-two percent of people who attained jobs through Cherry Street Mission programs remained in the work force a year later.

Governor Kasich acknowledged the organization's work caring for area homeless while also creating jobs with the Courage Award.

Rogers says it was was surreal experience, but he felt the recognition was about much more than him.

"It was really the governor saying, what's going on in Toledo. what's going on in Northwest Ohio requires exceptional bravery," Rogers said. "So I was happy to be honored and the person on the stage representing our entire region."

The Courage Award was created in 2012 to honor extraordinary Ohians. Rogers was one of three recipients of the award this year.

