Child sent to the hospital after being attacked by the dog - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Child sent to the hospital after being attacked by the dog

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a dog Wednesday.

The attacked happened at the 3900 block of Woodhurst at about 12:53 p.m.

According to police, Shawn Soleau heard screaming from his house and ran towards the scene with his hangun.

He found Aria Walz, 7, being attacked by a dog while her caregiver was trying to get it off her.

Soleau fired his gun four times at the dog, hitting it once. The dog was not killed, but it did run away.

Toledo fire units responded to the scene and treated her for bite wounds on several parts of her body, including her face.

Police say the wounds are severe, though not life threatening.

She was transported to Toledo Hospital for further treatment.

The Dog Warden's Office responded to the scene and transported the dog to their facility. 

Police say the dog belongs to the caregiver's live-in boyfriend.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly