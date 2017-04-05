Child sent to the hospital after being attacked by the dog

A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a dog Wednesday.

The attacked happened at the 3900 block of Woodhurst at about 12:53 p.m.

According to police, Shawn Soleau heard screaming from his house and ran towards the scene with his hangun.

He found Aria Walz, 7, being attacked by a dog while her caregiver was trying to get it off her.

Soleau fired his gun four times at the dog, hitting it once. The dog was not killed, but it did run away.

Toledo fire units responded to the scene and treated her for bite wounds on several parts of her body, including her face.

Police say the wounds are severe, though not life threatening.

She was transported to Toledo Hospital for further treatment.

The Dog Warden's Office responded to the scene and transported the dog to their facility.

Police say the dog belongs to the caregiver's live-in boyfriend.

