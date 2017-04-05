Recycle items at the Toledo Zoo

The Toledo Zoo is taking recyclable goods as a part of the Party for the Planet initiative on April 22.

This event goes with the Zoo’s mission to inspire the public to care for animals and conserve nature.

Items such as clothing, cardboard, cans and paper can be dropped off in the Zoo’s Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Zoo will also accept hard to recycle items like car tires, electronics, and small appliances.

Large appliances such as TVs and refrigerators, and light bulbs and batteries will not be accepted.

Admission and parking charges do not apply during this event.

Visit here for more information and a full list of recyclable items.

