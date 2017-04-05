Man accused of killing Sierah Joughin faces civil lawsuit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of killing Sierah Joughin faces civil lawsuit

James Worley (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio) James Worley (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fulton County woman is facing more legal trouble. 

James Worley faces the death penalty for the murder of University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin, 20, in July 2016.

Joughin's family is now seeking restitution from Worley in a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit states that Worley is liable for multiple damages in the wrongful death, including:

  • Physical Injuries
  • Pain and suffering
  • Loss of prospective inheritance
  • Mental anguish
  • Funeral and burial expenses

READ IN FULL: Complaint - Estate of Sierah Joughin V. Worley

Worley was charged with Joughin's death on July 22. Seven days later, he transferred his approximately three-acre property into a trust of which he is the sole trustee. The transfer rendered Worley indigent, meaning he has no money to claim. 

The civil suit alleges the transfer was fraudulent and a way to avoid paying restitution to Joughin's family.

"We filed the suit, it's now up to the defendant and the trust to file a transfer. And it's up to them also probably to ask the court, the judge, to stay the proceeding, the civil proceedings, until the criminal case is over with," said attorney Jerry Phillips.  

The family’s attorney is asking a judge to reverse Worley's property transfer in order to pay back damages caused in the 20-year-old's death. 

RELATED: James Worley murder trial pushed to 2018

RELATED: Sierah Joughin's family lobbies to create violent offender registry

