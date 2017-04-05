UT president to hold State of the University address - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT president to hold State of the University address

(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

University of Toledo president Sharon Gaber will give a State of the University address on Wednesday.

The address will include a review of the progress the school has made over the past few years and an outline of the university’s direction for the future.

The public along with students, faculty, staff and alumni are invited to the address in the Thompson Student Union Auditorium at 3 p.m. An ice cream social will follow.

“I look forward to reviewing the progress we have made over the last couple of years and outlining the direction we are moving in the future,” Gaber said. “The culture at UT is changing, and we can feel the excitement when we walk across or campuses. But we also face considerable challenges, and we have to address them head on. I need everyone - faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community - to join me in a commitment to continuing to build a stronger university.”

This is Gaber’s first State of the University address since arriving at the school in July 2015. 

