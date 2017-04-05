Former Toledo councilwoman sworn in as Board of Elections Deputy - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Toledo councilwoman sworn in as Board of Elections Deputy Director

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
Connect
Theresa Gabriel was sworn in as Deputy-Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections on Wednesday, April 5. (Source: WTOL) Theresa Gabriel was sworn in as Deputy-Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections on Wednesday, April 5. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A former Toledo City Councilwoman is getting a new role.

On Tuesday, Theresa Gabriel resigned her council seat. Wednesday morning, she was sworn is as the Deputy-Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.  

Gabriel was voted into the position, unanimously by the board. Though she ran as an Independent for council, Gabriel voted in last year's Presidential race as a Republican.

"I'm looking forward to this venture, and I know many people are judging me, as you know, I was just sworn in. So it's going to be a real, real adventure," said Gabriel. "I'm looking forward to the challenge, and I will succeed,"

Gabriel replaces Democrat Lavera Scott as Deputy Director. Scott moved to director when Republican Gina Kaczala was not renewed by the board.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly