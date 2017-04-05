Former Toledo councilwoman sworn in as Board of Elections Deputy Director

Theresa Gabriel was sworn in as Deputy-Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections on Wednesday, April 5. (Source: WTOL)

A former Toledo City Councilwoman is getting a new role.

On Tuesday, Theresa Gabriel resigned her council seat. Wednesday morning, she was sworn is as the Deputy-Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Gabriel was voted into the position, unanimously by the board. Though she ran as an Independent for council, Gabriel voted in last year's Presidential race as a Republican.

"I'm looking forward to this venture, and I know many people are judging me, as you know, I was just sworn in. So it's going to be a real, real adventure," said Gabriel. "I'm looking forward to the challenge, and I will succeed,"

Gabriel replaces Democrat Lavera Scott as Deputy Director. Scott moved to director when Republican Gina Kaczala was not renewed by the board.

