Family Dollar set to close this summer

Family Dollar will be no more.

Dollar General is acquiring all Dollar Express stores, which is the company that owns Family Dollar.

Some Family Dollar locations will be turned into Dollar Generals, while others will close permanently.

Some of the stores included in the closing are both Toledo Family Dollar locations at 4925 Jackman Road and 551 Dorr Street.

17 people will lose their jobs in that closure, while 181 will lose jobs in Ohio.

The liquidation and closure of all stores will be on June 30.

