New spin on Deviled Eggs from Dei Fratelli

Dei Fratelli Deviled Eggs

Prep time: 20 min. Cook Time: 0 min. Servings: 20

Ingredients:

40 Hardboiled Eggs, Sliced, Yolks Reserved

1 (14.5 oz.) can Dei Fratelli Mexican Chopped Tomato, drained

4 Tbsps. White Vinegar

1 Cup Mayonnaise

1 1/2 Cups Crunchy Cheese Curls, crushed, Reserve 1/2 cup for topping

Directions:

1. Once the hardboiled eggs are peeled and sliced, place the yolks in a mixing bowl and mash.

2. Add the drained tomatoes, vinegar, mayonnaise, and 1 cup of crushed cheese curls. Stir until well incorporated.

3. Spoon the yolk mixture into the halved egg whites and top with the remaining crushed cheese curls to your satisfaction.

4. Serve chilled

Chef Tip: To help save on time, buy pre-hardboiled eggs.

