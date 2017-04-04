Missing elderly man found safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing elderly man found safe

An elderly man from Fulton County, who was reported missing Tuesday evening, has been found safe.

Floyd Thomas, 79, walked away from his wife at the Savers Store on Reynolds Road just after 5 p.m. Thomas suffers from dementia. 

He was found missing at around 10 p.m.

