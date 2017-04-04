Mud Hens preparing for Opening Day

Mud Hens first workout at Fifth Third Field is in the books. So far so good, they say they like what they see.

A lot of veterans filling out the roster this year, 14 guys with prior playing experience.

Mud Hens skipper Mike Rojas says he’s looking forward to seeing what this veteran squad can do.

“I love it, I really do, I like the mixture of the experience that we have and six-year free agents that Dave Littlefield and the organization got us and the mix of prospects that we got from the mound, I think I really like it. I’m really excited,” Rojas said. “It’s a tremendous help, they can police themselves. You know, it makes my job a lot easier. They know how to play the game, they know how to run the bases, they know how to pitch, you know, we’re just here to tweak things here and there, and get them better, and get them back up to the big leagues.”

“It’s exciting because we do have a lot of veteran guys, we have a lot of guys that have played in the big leagues, and that could probably still play in the big leagues right now, and I think we’re going to have a really good ball club and so it’s really exciting coming in to this season,” said Bryan Holaday, Mud Hens catcher.

“Great group of guys and there’s a lot of talent in this club, a lot of experience,” said Warwick Saupold, Mud Hens pitcher. “So if the team stays together it’s going to be a really, really good group, and a really successful group I think.”

Saupold will get the start when the Mud Hens open up the 2017 on the road in Indianapolis.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.