Mud Hens preparing for Opening Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mud Hens preparing for Opening Day

By Danielle Dwyer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Mud Hens) (Source: Mud Hens)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Mud Hens first workout at Fifth Third Field is in the books. So far so good, they say they like what they see.

A lot of veterans filling out the roster this year, 14 guys with prior playing experience.

Mud Hens skipper Mike Rojas says he’s looking forward to seeing what this veteran squad can do.

“I love it, I really do, I like the mixture of the experience that we have and six-year free agents that Dave Littlefield and the organization got us and the mix of prospects that we got from the mound, I think I really like it. I’m really excited,” Rojas said. “It’s a tremendous help, they can police themselves. You know, it makes my job a lot easier. They know how to play the game, they know how to run the bases, they know how to pitch, you know, we’re just here to tweak things here and there, and get them better, and get them back up to the big leagues.”

“It’s exciting because we do have a lot of veteran guys, we have a lot of guys that have played in the big leagues, and that could probably still play in the big leagues right now, and I think we’re going to have a really good ball club and so it’s really exciting coming in to this season,” said Bryan Holaday, Mud Hens catcher.

“Great group of guys and there’s a lot of talent in this club, a lot of experience,” said Warwick Saupold, Mud Hens pitcher. “So if the team stays together it’s going to be a really, really good group, and a really successful group I think.”

Saupold will get the start when the Mud Hens open up the 2017 on the road in Indianapolis.
Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly