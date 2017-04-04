PNC Foundations gives $5 million for classroom resources

The PNC Foundation joined local education leaders Tuesday to announced a new program to help students in the Toledo-area.

The foundation gave a $5 million grant to Donors Choose.

The website provides teachers with helpful classroom resources including books, arts supplies, science equipment and field trips.

"Many of our fine teachers have to go into their own pockets to fund educational resources here in the preschool and early education," said PNC Regional President Bill McDonnell. "So we find it very important that we help with that funding."

"It also helps to alleviate some of the stress that we have to as a program, trying to find extra funds that we need to fund our classrooms and to provide the extra support that's needed for our families," said Head Start Director Hope Bland.

Toledo Public Schools also received 1,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.