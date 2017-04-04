Findlay organization hoping to collect 20,000 diapers for Mother - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay organization hoping to collect 20,000 diapers for Mother's Day drive

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A Findlay organization is helping new, struggling moms afford the most important supplies.

Findlay MOPS is hosting a diaper drive as a part of their Mother's Day campaign from May 1 to May 14.

“There is no denying the need for diapers is great, with one in three U.S. families struggling to afford diapers and no help from government assistance programs to help pay for diapers,” said Halley Sullivan, MOPS Member.

The goal for the drive is 20,000 diapers to be distributed to moms in Hancock County.

The group will accept new and used cloth diapers, wipes, cloth diaper accessories and diaper cream.

Donations will be accepted at the Great Scot on Broad Avenue and the First Presbyterian Church in Findlay.

Other organization may also accept supplies as a part of a private collection.

The driver is also accepting monetary donations. Those donations should be made out to the Frist Presbyterian Church with "Diaper Drive"r as the memo.

“Findlay MOPS members find great value in advocating to improve caregivers’ lives, so this diaper drives allows us to do just that, to work together as a community to help better the lives of low-income caregivers, as well as call attention to a real problem affecting too many families” said Emily McBeath, MOPS Co-Coordinator. 

