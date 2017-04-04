Owens President resigns after news college is out of fiscal watch

Owens Community College president resigned at the end of a board meeting Tuesday.

President Mike Bower told members he was resigning during a closed-door executive session. He will remain throughout the length of his contract - June 30.

This news coming after Bower announced the college was now out of fiscal watch with the state of Ohio. He told board members the fiscal recovery is one of the successes of his five years at Owens.

The Board Chair will decide the next step, which will be to form a new president search committee.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.