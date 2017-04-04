Toledo police searching for missing 16-year-old girl - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

(Source: Toledo Police Facebook) (Source: Toledo Police Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who left school last month and never returned home.

Cierra Richardson was last seen leaving Whitmer High School on March 17.

She is about 5'0 and weighs about 125 lbs. She has also has a tattoo on her right shoulder.

If anyone has any information on where she might be, they are urged to call Crime Stopper at (419)-255-1111.

