Man knocked unconscious during Findlay robbery; two men still on - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man knocked unconscious during Findlay robbery; two men still on the run

(Source: Findlay Police Department - Facebook) (Source: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Two armed men are on the run after they robbed two others outside a Findlay bar early Monday morning.

Police say two men left Nicki’s bar at closing time when they were approached by two men with white t-shirts over their faces in the rear parking lot.

The men were holding handguns and demanded money.

One of the robbers hit one of the men in the face with a gun. The victim was knocked unconscious for a brief time.

Police say the men fled with an unknown amount of money northeast on Clinton Street. Police continue to search for them.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call police. 

