Man killed in Monroe County crash identified

One man was killed after a crash in Monroe County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on Baldwin at Blue Bush near Maybee, Michigan.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 23 year-old Alec R. Harwood lost control of his pickup truck, which rolled over several times in a deep ditch.

Harwood was ejected from the truck. He was not wearing a seat belt.

