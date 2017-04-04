Man armed with shotgun surrenders after 4-hour standoff

A standoff in Bedford Township ended peacefully Monday night, according to The Monroe News.

The situation started around 4:30 p.m. Monday when a man texted his wife and said he was loading his shotgun. The couple's two children were inside the home at the time, but it's unknown if he made a threat against them.

A negotiator was called to the home on Mohawk Trail near Dean Road, but the man stayed holed up inside for nearly four hours. Monroe News reports he surrendered peacefully around 8 p.m.

No one was hurt during the incident. The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

