Sylvania Twp. officer recovering after dog attack

A Sylvania Township police officer is recovering from a dog attack early Monday morning.

The officer was responding to a domestic dispute on West Alexis around 2:30 a.m. When he arrived, a woman was across the street from the home; a man was inside.

The couple's dog managed to get out the front door through the screen and charged at the officer, biting him in the back of his calf. The officer shot and injured the dog. The dog was taken to get treated but is in bad shape.

In the end, police arrested the man who was inside the home. It's unknown what charges he could face.

